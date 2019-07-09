Highlander Capital Management Has Lifted Fedex (FDX) Position by $343,900; Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Market Value Rose While Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Raised Holding

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 90.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $726,000, up from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $160.82. About 1.58M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 26/03/2018 – FedEx: Fully-Electric Tesla Trucks Scheduled to Begin Production in 2019; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 20/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS BOMBER BOMBINGS IN TEXAS ARE TERRIBLE AND CARRIED OUT BY SICK PEOPLE, CALLS FOR FINDING PERPETRATORS “AS SOON AS POSSIBLE”; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 2ND PACKAGE SHIPPED, TURNED TO LAW ENFORCEMENT; 20/03/2018 – Global New Brunswick: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday; 24/03/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: FedEx no longer plans to build $259 million distribution center in Greenwood; 20/03/2018 – FedEx earnings beat: $3.72 per share, vs expected EPS of $3.11; 20/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive; 27/03/2018 – FedEx Acquires P2P Mailing Ltd. for GBP92 Million; 20/03/2018 – KCEN News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.76. About 172,217 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 18.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition Of 33 Cenex(R) Zip Trip Retail Locations In Washington And Idaho; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c

More notable recent Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Par Pacific to Buy Select Refining Assets from Island Energy Services Following IES’ Announcement of Cessation of their Refining Operations – PR Newswire” on August 29, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Par Pacific Announces Agreements to Exchange $31.7 Million of Its 5.00% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2021 for Common Stock and Cash – GlobeNewswire” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Par Pacific Announces Change in Chairman of the Board of Directors and Appoints Katherine Hatcher as Independent Director – PRNewswire” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “6 Stocks To Watch For March 5, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: March 05, 2018.

