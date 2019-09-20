Highlander Capital Management Has Increased Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holding by $333,700; Oak Associates LTD Holding in Pepsico (PEP) Has Lowered by $2.56 Million

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 6.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 19,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 267,616 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.09 million, down from 287,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 2.80M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.53 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savant Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 18,238 shares. Redmond Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0.21% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Strs Ohio holds 0.55% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 946,644 shares. Drexel Morgan Communications reported 5,450 shares stake. Winch Advisory Limited stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). The Colorado-based Jbf Cap has invested 0.5% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fjarde Ap has invested 0.84% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Baystate Wealth Lc holds 0.08% or 4,385 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory stated it has 13,714 shares. Financial Advisory Grp accumulated 9,772 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Glovista Invests Llc holds 0.27% or 6,305 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank holds 0.17% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 4,158 shares. Baillie Gifford And, United Kingdom-based fund reported 347,558 shares. Mar Vista Investment Partners Limited Liability Corp has 2.05% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). First Fiduciary Inv Counsel stated it has 2.34% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,675 shares to 29,471 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 694,735 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

