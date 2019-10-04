Highlander Capital Management Has Decreased Its Oracle (ORCL) Stake by $796,800; Stock Price Rose; Valero Energy New (VLO) Holder Narwhal Capital Management Trimmed Its Position

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 4,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The hedge fund held 41,208 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.53 million, down from 45,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $83.54. About 2.32 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 26/04/2018 – Valero Reports Flaring at McKee Refinery in Texas; 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282586 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY BLAST HAPPENED ON A UNIT: OFFICIAL; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – BOARD APPROVED CONSTRUCTION OF A 45 MEGAWATT COGENERATION PLANT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY; 12/04/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of U.K. Petroleum Storage Business; 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – TRANSACTION, WHICH WAS FUNDED WITH CASH, ALSO INCLUDES REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINALS IN CALLAO AND IN PAITA; 15/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES LARGE HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 26/04/2018 – 95-OCTANE FUEL STANDARD WOULD HELP INDUSTRY COMPETE W/ EVS: VLO

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 99.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 12 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1,000, down from 9,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $53.86. About 11.15 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Berkshire results; 09/04/2018 – Fanatics Turns Customers into Even Bigger Fans with Oracle CX Cloud Suite; 21/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos counted the Oracle of Omaha as someone worth listening to; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with Al Powered Prospecting Applications; 10/04/2018 – Oracle AI Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO BUY NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE CEO MARK HURD SPEAKS AT COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS; 13/04/2018 – Adyen Achieves Gold Level Status of Oracle PartnerNetwork; 28/03/2018 – Google weighs appeal after court setback in Oracle feud

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $164.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (The) by 11,890 shares to 27,464 shares, valued at $852,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 11,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dana Invest holds 33,199 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council has 0.72% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 608,328 shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Limited owns 1.04M shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company reported 8.41M shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank invested in 81,945 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Advisor Prns Ltd Liability invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Sumitomo Life Insurance Company has 0.55% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hartford Invest Company invested in 0.67% or 423,682 shares. Annex Advisory Lc holds 0.47% or 58,669 shares in its portfolio. 14,780 are owned by Prelude Mngmt Ltd. Moreover, Heritage Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 5,570 shares. Vulcan Value Partners holds 3.54M shares or 1.8% of its portfolio. Strategic Advsrs Lc, New York-based fund reported 9,505 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 121,700 shares.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Oracle Corp (ORCL) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle: Two Steps Forward, One Step Back – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum’s Heminger may face reckoning, analysts say – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Twitter, Valero Energy and Synchrony Financial – Investorplace.com” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Plaintiffs’ lawyer suggests Valero sold bad fuel to hundreds of ships – San Antonio Business Journal” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Energy Stock Could Have More Than 100% Upside – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.73 EPS, down 13.93% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $716.91M for 12.07 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual EPS reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.57% EPS growth.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $483.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,311 shares to 12,421 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 30,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. World Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.18% or 42,086 shares. New York-based Tompkins Financial has invested 0.01% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Affinity Inv Advsr Ltd has 1.5% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 61,227 shares. Haverford owns 2,347 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Btc Mngmt holds 0.81% or 58,360 shares. Oakworth Cap owns 222 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0.19% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 449,620 were accumulated by Personal Cap Advisors Corp. First Merchants Corporation owns 0.48% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 35,172 shares. 721,540 are owned by Cincinnati Fincl Corporation. Private Mgmt Gp Inc reported 1.17% stake. Hutchinson Cap Mngmt Ca reported 91,023 shares. Bartlett owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natl Bank reported 30,825 shares.