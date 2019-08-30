Highlander Capital Management Has Decreased Its Oracle (ORCL) Position; Johnson Financial Group Decreased Its Metlife (MET) Position

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased Oracle Corporation (ORCL) stake by 51.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 10,075 shares as Oracle Corporation (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Highlander Capital Management Llc holds 9,612 shares with $516,000 value, down from 19,687 last quarter. Oracle Corporation now has $173.70B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.07. About 2.28M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 19/03/2018 – Oracle reports quarterly loss on tax charge; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 12/04/2018 – LeaseAccelerator chosen by ten new Oracle-centric companies for ASC 842 compliance; 23/04/2018 – BPM LLP Helps Clients Achieve Rapid Growth with NetSuite; 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION; 02/05/2018 – Calix Honored by BMMA and Oracle as the Partner of Choice to Accelerate the Delivery of Next Generation Networks and Services

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased Metlife Inc (MET) stake by 46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 9,533 shares as Metlife Inc (MET)’s stock rose 8.12%. The Johnson Financial Group Inc holds 11,192 shares with $476,000 value, down from 20,725 last quarter. Metlife Inc now has $41.35B valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $44.58. About 1.09 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 07/03/2018 – MetLife: Debel to Remain Interim U.S. CFO Until Successor Named; 20/04/2018 – MetLife Names Susan Greenwell as Head of Global Government Relations; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump’s bank watchdog bought financial stocks up until taking office; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-MetLife names U.S. CFO as head of its retirement business; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY OTTING BOUGHT FINANCIAL STOCKS BEFORE NOV SWEARING-IN -DISCLOSURE DOCUMENTS; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TELEVISION INTERVIEW; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10; 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtime Pay Violations; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 6, 2018 (MET)

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.08 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lipe & Dalton has 11,755 shares. Spinnaker reported 0.1% stake. 14.01 million are held by Polen Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Sigma Planning stated it has 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Fiera Cap Corporation holds 2% or 9.54M shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.49% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 24,804 shares. Tru Department Mb Finance Bancorp N A has 14,828 shares. Shelter Mutual Insurance accumulated 234,880 shares. Bb&T reported 0.33% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Lazard Asset Management Ltd has 0.13% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 1.47M shares. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv stated it has 4,500 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Smith Moore & Commerce stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Douglass Winthrop Limited has 11,520 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Limited has invested 0.01% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Co holds 24,729 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio.

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $42 lowest target. $56.86’s average target is 9.20% above currents $52.07 stock price. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $54 target in Friday, March 15 report. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 15. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, May 21. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Sell” rating by DZ BANK AG on Wednesday, March 20. Jefferies maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, March 15 with “Hold”.

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) stake by 10,832 shares to 41,491 valued at $2.88M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IWM) stake by 42,113 shares and now owns 207,112 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MetLife has $5300 highest and $47 lowest target. $50’s average target is 12.16% above currents $44.58 stock price. MetLife had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, April 12 report. On Tuesday, August 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

