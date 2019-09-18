Highlander Capital Management Has Decreased By $796,800 Its Oracle (ORCL) Position; Dodge & Cox Cut By $635.96 Million Its Union Pacific (UNP) Position

Dodge & Cox decreased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 90.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dodge & Cox sold 3.76M shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Dodge & Cox holds 404,391 shares with $68.39 million value, down from 4.17 million last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $117.17B valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $166.31. About 709,485 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased Oracle Corporation (ORCL) stake by 99.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as Oracle Corporation (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Highlander Capital Management Llc holds 12 shares with $1,000 value, down from 9,612 last quarter. Oracle Corporation now has $173.41B valuation. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $51.99. About 4.71M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – Oracle Financial Services Global Survey Reveals Consumer Expectations for Digital Banking; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 16/03/2018 – Eubanks, Di Lorenzo receive annual Oracle US Tennis Awards; 16/04/2018 – Pentagon revises request for cloud computing services; 16/04/2018 – ORACLE CO-CEO CATZ SAYS EXPECTS ACCELERATION IN ITS CLOUD BUSINESS BUT CAN’T TIME IT; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Marketing Cloud Analytics Blast through Data Silos and Enable Pinpoint Targeting; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Empowers Businesses to Capitalize on Opportunities Presented by World’s Largest and Fastest Growing Economies; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with AI Powered Prospecting Applications; 23/04/2018 – BPM LLP Helps Clients Achieve Rapid Growth with NetSuite; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. – Board Recommends Final Dividend

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.11 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,397 were reported by Ghp Advsr. Conning reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Jefferies Gp Limited Liability reported 0.05% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Advsrs Limited stated it has 2,787 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Manchester Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 8,382 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. North Star Inv Mgmt Corporation invested in 53,830 shares. Regent Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.33% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Harvey Investment Ltd Co invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cullen Frost Bankers, Texas-based fund reported 110,739 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 469,467 shares. Meyer Handelman Company holds 0.12% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 13,500 shares. Rampart Invest Co Limited Liability Com has 26,199 shares. Cullinan Assocs Incorporated holds 0.65% or 53,251 shares. Twin Mngmt Incorporated invested in 8,333 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company owns 267,933 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Union Pacific Corp has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $184.22’s average target is 10.77% above currents $166.31 stock price. Union Pacific Corp had 15 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 4. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 12. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Monday, July 8. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, June 13. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, September 5. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was downgraded by Loop Capital Markets. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Imelda Lashing Eastern Texas With Flooding Rains – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Transportation Stock Could Have More Room to Run – Schaeffers Research” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific Is Relatively Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific Train Derails At Illinois Rail Yard – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Dodge & Cox increased Qurate Retail Inc stake by 6.81M shares to 63.36 million valued at $785.03 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) stake by 243,500 shares and now owns 5.24M shares. Fox Corp was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maverick Capital holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 31,060 shares. Westwood Hldg Grp reported 84,756 shares. Central Bank Tru owns 20,286 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Sol Capital holds 0.62% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 39,951 shares. Korea Investment Corp owns 1.66 million shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Jcic Asset Management Inc invested 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cibc Ww Mkts Incorporated reported 735,621 shares stake. The California-based Alpha Cubed Invs Limited has invested 0.29% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Mai Capital Mngmt has 166,835 shares. Asset Mgmt One Co Ltd reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 395,607 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.68% or 197,371 shares. Amg Natl Bank has invested 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Reynders Mcveigh Management Lc holds 40,264 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Moreover, Arete Wealth Limited Company has 0.11% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 2,150 shares to 5,600 valued at $920,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) stake by 7,100 shares and now owns 7,300 shares. Kraft Heinz Company (The) was raised too.

Among 13 analysts covering Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 31% are positive. Oracle Corp has $66 highest and $48 lowest target. $58.54’s average target is 12.60% above currents $51.99 stock price. Oracle Corp had 24 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, June 20. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Tuesday, May 21 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold”. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, June 20. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 12 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Thursday, September 12, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 20 with “Equal-Weight”. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Bank of America maintained it with “Hold” rating and $60 target in Thursday, June 20 report.