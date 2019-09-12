Highlander Capital Management Has Decreased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $492,180 as Share Value Declined; Verity Asset Management Cut Its Southern Co (SO) Stake by $1.99 Million

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 82.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 41,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 8,649 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $421,000, down from 50,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $59.71. About 4.17 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southern Company’s ‘BBB+’ IDR Following Florida Sale Announcement; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES UP TO $500M INVESTMENTS ANNUALLY AT POWER UNIT; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN: ART P. BEATTIE ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE AS CFO; 19/03/2018 – Georgia Power prepared for severe weather Monday; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SOLAR SALE PRODUCING MORE THAN $1 BILLION; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 260 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,245 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36M, down from 1,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $879.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.99. About 2.24 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – Star-Gazette: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 21/03/2018 – EU reveals a new digital tax plan that could hit the likes of Google, Amazon and Facebook; 29/03/2018 – Trump ‘has no actions’ against Amazon – White House; 01/05/2018 – Sabre announces strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services to accelerate the evolution of travel technology; 14/05/2018 – Amazon adopts new policy to promote board diversity; 09/05/2018 – Telecommunications Companies Modernize, Diversify in Face of Competition; 01/04/2018 – Retailers Race Against Amazon to Automate Stores; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Company Brilliance Buys Audio Rights for The Penis Book by Aaron Spitz MD; Published by Rodale Harmony Books and Represented by Agent Alan Morell of CMP; 15/05/2018 – Walmart just abandoned cashierless checkout, and it reveals a huge challenge in its battle with Amazon; 28/03/2018 – Trump is reportedly ‘obsessed’ with taking down Amazon – here’s his history with his least favorite company in America

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 13.57 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.22 billion for 99.08 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.