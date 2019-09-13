Highlander Capital Management Has Cut Its Oracle (ORCL) Position by $796,800; Merck & Co (MRK) Shareholder Hbk Sorce Advisory Lowered Its Holding by $1.95 Million as Share Price Rose

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 34,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 10,821 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $623,000, down from 45,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $82.49. About 4.44M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 09/03/2018 – Onglyza Heart Failure Lawsuits Move Forward, As Federal Litigation Issues First Practice and Procedure Order, Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reports; 14/05/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – AVMA and Merck Animal Health reveal recipients of 3 prestigious veterinary awards in celebration of National Pet Week, May 6-12; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 24/04/2018 – MERCK’S PHASE 1 BLADDER CANCER STUDY RECRUITMENT SUSPENDED; 24/05/2018 – Foundation Medicine Establishes Immuno-Oncology Companion Diagnostics Collaboration with Merck; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 99.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc analyzed 9,600 shares as the company's stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 12 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1,000, down from 9,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $179.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $53.72. About 9.52 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Short Sellers Canâ€™t Make Up Their Minds on Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Gilead Tops List of Most Innovative Drug Companies – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Income Investors Should Know That Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Merck (MRK) Announces Pivotal New Data from its Broad Oncology Portfolio at ESMO – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merck & Co., Inc.’s (MRK) Management Presents at Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2019 – Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.65 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle -4% after revenue miss, CEO time off – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle Shares Fall, Analysts Tepid After Shaky Q1 Print – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.