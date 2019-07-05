Highlander Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Automatic Data Processing Com (ADP) by $397,659 as Valuation Rose; Underhill Investment Management Trimmed Its Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Holding by $1.91 Million

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com (ADP) by 29.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $942,000, down from 8,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $163.84. About 745,953 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 09/03/2018 – ADP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating in Response; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Manufacturing Industry Had Strongest Jobs Increase in More Than Three Years; 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST EXITED MO, BAC, ALXN, LLY, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport in Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose

Underhill Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc sold 11,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,785 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38 million, down from 86,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $183.77. About 325,492 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $178.96 million for 91.89 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $116.85 million activity. $4.36 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by Hertzmark Hudis Jane. Shares for $1.26M were sold by PARSONS RICHARD D. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider O’HARE MICHAEL sold $4.12M. Shares for $14.96M were sold by Freda Fabrizio on Thursday, February 7. 27,830 shares were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION, worth $4.65M on Wednesday, May 8. 46,233 shares valued at $7.04M were sold by Polcer Gregory on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Ltd owns 1,633 shares. Charles Schwab Invest stated it has 892,760 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp accumulated 17,345 shares. Counselors Inc holds 14,924 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Alps Advisors Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 3,080 shares. Fayez Sarofim And holds 1.33 million shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Ashfield Ptnrs has invested 0.68% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Fdx Advisors Inc has invested 0.03% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Advisory Serv Limited Liability accumulated 0.05% or 4,263 shares. Parsec Management stated it has 29,038 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company invested 0.31% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Brown Brothers Harriman &, a New York-based fund reported 2,614 shares. 3,836 are owned by Oakworth Incorporated. 90,113 are owned by Amer Gp.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $12.12 million activity. Ayala John also sold $966,713 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Wednesday, February 13. On Tuesday, February 5 Politi Douglas W sold $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 6,035 shares. Rodriguez Carlos A sold $5.42M worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Thursday, February 14. Black Maria sold $236,629 worth of stock or 1,614 shares. Another trade for 1,314 shares valued at $176,063 was sold by Perrotti Thomas J. 1,706 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $256,567 were sold by Weinstein Donald.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $161.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,901 shares to 36,887 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Financial Corp (Prn) by 405,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).