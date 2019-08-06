Highlander Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in Fedex (FDX) as Market Valuation Declined; Pfizer (PFE) Stock Price Declined While Hillsdale Investment Management Trimmed Position by $409,920

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 90.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $726,000, up from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $6.47 during the last trading session, reaching $157.26. About 3.11 million shares traded or 36.08% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx to add 500 new locations in Walmart stores in 2 years; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 20/03/2018 – WFAA: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT CEO MICHAEL DUCKER TO RETIRE AUG. 15; 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Texas bomber suspect kills self as police close in, officials say; 20/03/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 17/05/2018 – North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Elects New Officers; 16/05/2018 – BTC Manager: “Blockchain has the Ability to Completely Change Logistics,” Says FedEx CEO; 08/05/2018 – IOL News: BREAKING NEWS: DA FedEx confirms the cessation of Patricia de Lille’s membership. Story to follow

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 72.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 9,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 3,690 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157,000, down from 13,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 42.76M shares traded or 72.56% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/05/2018 – FDA says manufacturing delays are constraining EpiPen supply; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY ELIQUIS WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,506 MLN VS $1,101 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer Doses First Patient Using Investigational Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Says FDA Panel Votes In Favor of Expanding Use of Xeljanz; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 11/03/2018 – PFE:ELIQUIS SHOWED LOWER STROKE RATE VS RIVAROXABAN, DABIGATRAN

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Open Text Corp Com (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 29,500 shares to 96,600 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc Com (NYSE:BCE) by 339,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 610,284 shares, and has risen its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa invested 0.11% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Andra Ap has invested 0.19% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Captrust Advsr invested 0.67% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Barr E S & Co accumulated 13,590 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Com reported 9,366 shares stake. Blackhill Capital accumulated 3.17% or 434,926 shares. D L Carlson Investment Gp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 11,518 shares. First Wilshire Mgmt has 8,662 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Loews, a New York-based fund reported 16,655 shares. Moreover, Ims Capital Mgmt has 0.27% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 7,880 shares. 1.14M were accumulated by Proshare Advisors. Gabelli Funds Llc, a New York-based fund reported 711,724 shares. M Secs Inc owns 39,851 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.85% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 466,150 shares.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $161.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,800 shares to 2,800 shares, valued at $582,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lakeland Bancorp Inc Com (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 23,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,727 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).