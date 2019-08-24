Highlander Capital Management Decreased Holding in Automatic Data Processing Com (ADP) as Market Value Rose; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Shareholder Pecaut & Company Upped Holding

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com (ADP) by 29.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 5,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $942,000, down from 8,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $164.8. About 1.19M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENCY ADVISER SAYS A STRENGTHENING OF REGULATION MUST PRECEDE PRIVATISATION OF ADP AND FRANCAISES DES JEUX; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP SIGNS MAJOR PACT WITH HACHETTE CANADA; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Rev $3.69B; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%; 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP; 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV; 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q REV. $3.7B, EST. $3.67B

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 45.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 31,125 shares as the company's stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 99,550 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64 million, up from 68,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.59. About 1.76M shares traded or 27.20% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04M and $144.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2,700 shares to 9,315 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Motley Fool" on July 29, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.