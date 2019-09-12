Highlander Capital Management Decreased Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $492,180; At&T New (T) Shareholder First Financial Has Cut Its Position by $503,316

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 260 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,245 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36M, down from 1,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $913.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $20.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1843.85. About 1.73 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/04/2018 – Quantum Cloud Partners with AWS to Provide Global Cloud Rendering; 13/03/2018 – Spain’s Amazon workers call 2-day strike over wages, rights; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 30/03/2018 – It will also be Amazon Prime; 12/03/2018 – HO CHI MINH CITY — Amazon.com is to officially launch its e-commerce services in Vietnam, with the aim of taking on Chinese rival Alibaba Group Holding in one of the fastest-growing e-tailing markets in the world. The U.S; 25/05/2018 – Amazon-Killer Ocado Needs to Execute — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – “The internet kind of skips a beat,” Ohanian says, due to the reliance of many of the websites users “know and love” on Amazon’s infrastructure; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON – AMAZON MUSIC UNLIMITED MEMBERSHIP HAS MORE THAN DOUBLED OVER THE PAST SIX MONTHS; 04/04/2018 – Jim Kerstetter: Very interesting scoop…Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner, sources say…; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan seeks to turn fee hike into a lure for loyalty program

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in At&T Corp New (T) by 36.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 15,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 26,751 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $896,000, down from 42,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in At&T Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $38.16. About 20.63 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COOPERATED WITH SPECIAL COUNSEL MUELLER REGARDING TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN IN NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER 2017; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 30/03/2018 – AT&T INC T.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 19/04/2018 – AT&T RESTS CASE IN U.S. TRIAL OVER TIME WARNER DEAL; 23/05/2018 – AT&T Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Cash From Ops Was $8.9 Billion; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 09/04/2018 – CHC Announces EdRev Expo’s 10th Anniversary, April 21 at AT&T Park; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 10.15 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

First Financial Corp, which manages about $123.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 2,487 shares to 27,753 shares, valued at $7.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $164.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cnx Resources Corporation by 84,300 shares to 198,400 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.