Highlander Capital Management Decreased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $492,180; Chemung Canal Trust Company Stake in Colgate Palmolive (CL) Upped by $2.27 Million as Stock Rose

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 260 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,245 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36M, down from 1,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $860.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $28.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.84. About 3.23M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again. And while Amazon will bundle the games behind its Prime subscription paywall (new price: $119 a year), it will also offer them for free on Twitch; 16/04/2018 – Fnac Darty strengthens ties with Google in bid to tackle Amazon; 20/04/2018 – Amazon should not be labeled a monopoly for being an effective retailer: Larry Summers; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Raising Price of Annual Prime Membership to $119: TOPLive; 19/03/2018 – Cramer: Etsy is a buy after proving it can stave off Amazon; 14/05/2018 – Watch this rare Jeff Bezos interview on one of Amazon’s early failures; 28/03/2018 – Trump wants to ‘go after’ Amazon over taxes, but others in government could settle the issue for him; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective on May 11, from $99 to $119:; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon tests new ad that competes with Google, Criteo – Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS FULFILLMENT CENTER IN MISSOURI, ADDING 1.5K JOBS

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive (CL) by 213.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 31,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 46,917 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.36M, up from 14,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $72.72. About 2.11M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $430.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 3,732 shares to 62,274 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sector Spdr (XLV) by 18,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,353 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard (VWO).

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $164.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 3,600 shares to 10,625 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Cnx Resources Corporation.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 94.56 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.