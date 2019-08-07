Highlander Capital Management Cut Lakeland Bancorp Com (LBAI) Holding by $329,000 as Market Valuation Declined; Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Metlife Com Stk Usd0.01 (MET) Stake by $1.81 Million

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc Com Stk Usd0.01 (MET) by 26.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 43,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 119,824 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, down from 162,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc Com Stk Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.85. About 7.61 million shares traded or 65.81% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 20/04/2018 – METLIFE NAMES SUSAN GREENWELL HEAD GLOBAL GOVERNMENT RELATIONS; 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.36, EST. $1.17; 26/04/2018 – MetLife trims compensation for CEO, CFO in year marked by errors; 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 05/04/2018 – METLIFE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against MetLife, Inc. – MET; 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief exits after reserves fiasco; 12/03/2018 – MA Securities: Secretary Galvin Locates Hundreds of Retirees Owed Pension Payments by Metlife, Expands Investigation; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Return on Equity 9%

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc Com (LBAI) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 137,727 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, down from 161,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Bancorp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $764.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.16. About 286,134 shares traded or 90.49% up from the average. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 16.85% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LBAI News: 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net $15.3M; 22/04/2018 DJ Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBAI); 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 15 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Rev $47.6M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $42.2M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q EPS 32c; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.115/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $5.3M

Analysts await Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. LBAI’s profit will be $18.16 million for 10.53 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $34,446 activity.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $161.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (Prn) by 405,000 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 27,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,630 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold LBAI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 27.24 million shares or 2.62% more from 26.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 4,363 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd holds 20,429 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 51,367 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The reported 0% stake. Connors Investor Incorporated holds 0.04% or 17,833 shares. Art Advsr Llc stated it has 14,230 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 8,500 are owned by Strs Ohio. 2,476 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Goldman Sachs Gru stated it has 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Moreover, Aperio Group Llc has 0% invested in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Cutler Lc owns 0.32% invested in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 51,750 shares. Captrust Financial invested in 176 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Trust Corporation owns 0% invested in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 1.26M shares. 43,396 were accumulated by First Tru Advsr L P.

