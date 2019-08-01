Highlander Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Oracle (ORCL) by $533,975 as Stock Value Rose; Bank Of Hawaii Increased Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $466,362 as Stock Value Rose

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 3,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 238,006 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.07M, up from 234,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 38.60 million shares traded or 60.49% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 27/03/2018 – Yippy (YIPI) Chairman and CEO, Richard Granville, Issues Letter to Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 23/05/2018 – Cvent Closes Acquisition of QuickMobile; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 51.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 10,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 9,612 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516,000, down from 19,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.3. About 11.52 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 15/03/2018 – Oracle Health Sciences Clinical One Named 2018 CARE Award Finalist; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Gets a Bit Cloudier — Heard on the Street; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media lnfluencer Campaigns; 03/04/2018 – Trump Is Said to Dine With Oracle’s Catz, an Amazon Competitor; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE BOOSTS SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV and WILLIAM G. PARRETT to the Bd of DIRECTORS; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on GE, China trade

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $161.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 27,230 shares to 30,630 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Financial Corp (Prn) by 405,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alabama-based Leavell Invest Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Federated Inc Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 842,528 shares. Fayerweather Charles holds 0.33% or 3,883 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.13% or 51,400 shares. Pinebridge LP accumulated 527,860 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Allstate Corporation holds 0.34% or 237,042 shares in its portfolio. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt owns 0.17% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 7,600 shares. Acg Wealth reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Kistler accumulated 0.16% or 7,210 shares. Hartford Financial Mngmt holds 12,027 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Moreover, Lazard Asset Management Lc has 0.13% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 1.47 million shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Co owns 252 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Choate Advisors holds 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 16,957 shares. Bailard Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 28,970 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 19.55 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Oracle Shares Popped 12% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Oracle (ORCL) Names Rona Fairhead to Board – StreetInsider.com” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Loadsmart And Oracle Collaborate To Digitize Logistics – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “How Microsoft Plans to Innovate the Hospital of the Future – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 09, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has acquired BlueTalon – Live Trading News” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: WNS,EXPO,CRWD,MSFT – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Trump might look into Pentagon’s cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1,334 shares to 850 shares, valued at $226,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,698 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Company Retail Bank holds 1.73M shares. Pittenger And Anderson has 1.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 128,807 shares. The Massachusetts-based Peddock Cap Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Federated Pa reported 2.66M shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,142 shares. Paloma Prns Management stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Columbus Hill Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 2.71% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 253,403 shares. Meridian Counsel Inc owns 27,236 shares. Moreover, Regal Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.65% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ancora Advsr accumulated 240,830 shares. American Natl Registered Advisor Inc holds 62,766 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 14.44 million shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Utd Asset Strategies, a New York-based fund reported 78,760 shares. Seabridge Invest invested in 1.84% or 46,550 shares.