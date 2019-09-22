Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

This is a contrast between Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 47 2.75 N/A 3.93 11.94

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 2 4 0 2.67

Competitively The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has an average target price of $46.33, with potential downside of -0.11%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 39.77% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund shares and 88.4% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s share owned by insiders are 0.07%. Comparatively, 0.2% are The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund -1.02% -2.8% -1.17% -3.56% -14.58% 5.7% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32%

For the past year Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has 5.7% stronger performance while The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -0.32% weaker performance.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund on 7 of the 8 factors.