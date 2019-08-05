Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.77% and 27.32% respectively. About 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund -1.02% -2.8% -1.17% -3.56% -14.58% 5.7% RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.34% 1.63% 2.65% 3.87% 0.4% 7.38%

For the past year Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund was less bullish than RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.