Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.77% and 27.32% respectively. About 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|-1.02%
|-2.8%
|-1.17%
|-3.56%
|-14.58%
|5.7%
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-0.34%
|1.63%
|2.65%
|3.87%
|0.4%
|7.38%
For the past year Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund was less bullish than RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
Summary
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
