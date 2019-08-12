Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL)

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund are owned by institutional investors at 39.77% and 29.29% respectively. 0.07% are Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund -1.02% -2.8% -1.17% -3.56% -14.58% 5.7% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund -1.84% 2.01% 4.57% 7.97% -10.18% 27.59%

For the past year Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund was less bullish than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.