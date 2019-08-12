Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL)

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund are owned by institutional investors at 39.77% and 29.29% respectively. 0.07% are Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|-1.02%
|-2.8%
|-1.17%
|-3.56%
|-14.58%
|5.7%
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|-1.84%
|2.01%
|4.57%
|7.97%
|-10.18%
|27.59%
For the past year Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund was less bullish than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.
