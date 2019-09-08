Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY)

Both Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|2
|9.32
|N/A
|0.15
|16.87
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 39.77% and 21%. About 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.19% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|-1.02%
|-2.8%
|-1.17%
|-3.56%
|-14.58%
|5.7%
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.02%
|-0.78%
|9.05%
|-1.94%
|16.59%
For the past year Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
Summary
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. beats Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.
