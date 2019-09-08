Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY)

Both Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.32 N/A 0.15 16.87

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 39.77% and 21%. About 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.19% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund -1.02% -2.8% -1.17% -3.56% -14.58% 5.7% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0% 2.02% -0.78% 9.05% -1.94% 16.59%

For the past year Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.

Summary

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. beats Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.