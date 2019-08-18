Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 27 2.57 N/A 2.55 11.62

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 consensus price target and a -4.54% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 39.77% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund shares and 94.1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares. 0.07% are Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1% are Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund -1.02% -2.8% -1.17% -3.56% -14.58% 5.7% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53%

For the past year Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.