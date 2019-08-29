Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Contrasting side by side

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 5.30 N/A 0.08 34.58

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 39.77% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund shares and 0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund -1.02% -2.8% -1.17% -3.56% -14.58% 5.7% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16%

For the past year Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has 5.7% stronger performance while Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has -52.16% weaker performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. beats Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.