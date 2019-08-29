Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Contrasting side by side

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|3
|5.30
|N/A
|0.08
|34.58
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 39.77% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund shares and 0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|-1.02%
|-2.8%
|-1.17%
|-3.56%
|-14.58%
|5.7%
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|12.19%
|1.41%
|-3.82%
|-50.09%
|0%
|-52.16%
For the past year Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has 5.7% stronger performance while Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has -52.16% weaker performance.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. beats Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.
