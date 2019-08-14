Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Comparing side by side

Both Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Invesco Ltd. 20 1.45 N/A 2.00 9.61

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Invesco Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 6.5% 1.7%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Invesco Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Invesco Ltd. 1 4 0 2.80

On the other hand, Invesco Ltd.’s potential upside is 28.71% and its average price target is $20.8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Invesco Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 39.77% and 86.89% respectively. 0.07% are Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Invesco Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund -1.02% -2.8% -1.17% -3.56% -14.58% 5.7% Invesco Ltd. -4.34% -6.57% -11.89% 3.23% -29.86% 14.64%

For the past year Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Invesco Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Invesco Ltd. beats Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.