Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Contrasting side by side

Since Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Cannae Holdings Inc. 27 1.69 N/A 0.42 68.44

Table 1 highlights Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Cannae Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Cannae Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.77% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.1% of Cannae Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund -1.02% -2.8% -1.17% -3.56% -14.58% 5.7% Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1%

For the past year Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has weaker performance than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Summary

Cannae Holdings Inc. beats Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.