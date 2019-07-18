Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (HFRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 3.43 N/A 0.21 31.75

Table 1 highlights Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund and WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 3.7%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund and WisdomTree Investments Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.77% of Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 72% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.07% are Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.6% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund -1.41% -2.06% -2.63% -13.16% -16.69% 4.14% WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.83% -11.14% 6.52% -13.21% -42.04% 0.75%

For the past year Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than WisdomTree Investments Inc.

Summary

WisdomTree Investments Inc. beats Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund on 7 of the 9 factors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.