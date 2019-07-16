Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (HFRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 4 5.82 N/A 0.04 72.75

In table 1 we can see Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.77% of Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund -1.41% -2.06% -2.63% -13.16% -16.69% 4.14% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 1.6% 2.83% -38.22% 0% 0% -51.49%

For the past year Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund had bullish trend while Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. beats Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund.