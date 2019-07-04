Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (HFRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|25
|10.73
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 39.77% of Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund
|-1.41%
|-2.06%
|-2.63%
|-13.16%
|-16.69%
|4.14%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.98%
|0.78%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.36%
For the past year Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than OFS Credit Company Inc.
Summary
OFS Credit Company Inc. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund.
