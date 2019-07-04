Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (HFRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.73 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 39.77% of Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund -1.41% -2.06% -2.63% -13.16% -16.69% 4.14% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.98% 0.78% 0% 0% 0% 3.36%

For the past year Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

OFS Credit Company Inc. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund.