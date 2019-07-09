Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (HFRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 23 1.93 N/A 2.25 9.55

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund and Janus Henderson Group plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund and Janus Henderson Group plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 39.77% of Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund shares and 61.7% of Janus Henderson Group plc shares. About 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.97% are Janus Henderson Group plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund -1.41% -2.06% -2.63% -13.16% -16.69% 4.14% Janus Henderson Group plc -4.4% -13.61% -8.47% -8% -36.75% 3.81%

For the past year Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Janus Henderson Group plc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Janus Henderson Group plc beats Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.