Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (HFRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSIG)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSIG). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BrightSphere Investment Group plc 13 1.22 N/A 1.27 9.61

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund and BrightSphere Investment Group plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund and BrightSphere Investment Group plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BrightSphere Investment Group plc 0.00% 199.7% 8.8%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund and BrightSphere Investment Group plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00 BrightSphere Investment Group plc 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, BrightSphere Investment Group plc’s potential upside is 28.31% and its average price target is $15.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund and BrightSphere Investment Group plc are owned by institutional investors at 39.77% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are BrightSphere Investment Group plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund -1.41% -2.06% -2.63% -13.16% -16.69% 4.14% BrightSphere Investment Group plc -11.67% -15.35% -14.15% -5.43% -21.35% 14.14%

For the past year Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund has weaker performance than BrightSphere Investment Group plc

Summary

BrightSphere Investment Group plc beats on 7 of the 8 factors Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.