Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (HFRO) and The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) Comparing side by side

Both Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Blackstone Group L.P. 37 7.91 N/A 2.42 16.35

Table 1 demonstrates Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund and The Blackstone Group L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The Blackstone Group L.P. 0.00% 24.6% 5.5%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund and The Blackstone Group L.P.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00 The Blackstone Group L.P. 0 0 2 3.00

The Blackstone Group L.P. on the other hand boasts of a $47.5 consensus target price and a 3.76% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 39.77% of Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund shares and 52.7% of The Blackstone Group L.P. shares. About 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of The Blackstone Group L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund -1.41% -2.06% -2.63% -13.16% -16.69% 4.14% The Blackstone Group L.P. 1.25% 11.37% 17.2% 16.45% 26.94% 32.77%

For the past year Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than The Blackstone Group L.P.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors The Blackstone Group L.P. beats Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund.