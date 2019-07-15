Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (HFRO) and The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) Comparing side by side

Both Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|The Blackstone Group L.P.
|37
|7.91
|N/A
|2.42
|16.35
Table 1 demonstrates Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund and The Blackstone Group L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Blackstone Group L.P.
|0.00%
|24.6%
|5.5%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund and The Blackstone Group L.P.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|The Blackstone Group L.P.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
The Blackstone Group L.P. on the other hand boasts of a $47.5 consensus target price and a 3.76% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 39.77% of Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund shares and 52.7% of The Blackstone Group L.P. shares. About 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of The Blackstone Group L.P.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund
|-1.41%
|-2.06%
|-2.63%
|-13.16%
|-16.69%
|4.14%
|The Blackstone Group L.P.
|1.25%
|11.37%
|17.2%
|16.45%
|26.94%
|32.77%
For the past year Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than The Blackstone Group L.P.
Summary
On 8 of the 8 factors The Blackstone Group L.P. beats Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund.
