Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (HFRO) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|7
|26.30
|N/A
|-1.62
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 39.77% and 55.65%. 0.07% are Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund
|-1.41%
|-2.06%
|-2.63%
|-13.16%
|-16.69%
|4.14%
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|-1.24%
|-5.3%
|0.42%
|12.33%
|-8.79%
|12.6%
For the past year Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
