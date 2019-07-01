Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (HFRO) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 26.30 N/A -1.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 39.77% and 55.65%. 0.07% are Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund -1.41% -2.06% -2.63% -13.16% -16.69% 4.14% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -1.24% -5.3% 0.42% 12.33% -8.79% 12.6%

For the past year Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.