Highland Capital Management Upped Its Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Stake by $339,885 as Market Value Declined; Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Mks Instruments (MKSI) Position by $7.94 Million

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Mks Instruments Inc. (MKSI) by 49.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 85,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The institutional investor held 256,295 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.85 million, up from 170,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Mks Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43B market cap company. The stock increased 3.85% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $90.3. About 606,702 shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 10/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Adj EPS $2.07; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to President; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $2.18; 22/03/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; 19/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Hancock Holding, MKS Instruments, Second Sight Medical Products, Eclipse Re; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS: LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS COO; 23/04/2018 – DJ MKS Instruments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKSI); 11/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Completes Fourth Repricing of Secured Term Loan and Makes a Voluntary $50 Million Prepayment of Principal

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (CMCSA) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 8,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 309,611 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38M, up from 300,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $46.38. About 6.88M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 24/05/2018 – Comcast’s Fox Bid to Further Test Antitrust Cops Waging AT&T War; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SEES PURCHASE GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES ~$500M; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Management Group, Inc. gives back on Comcast Cares Day; 19/04/2018 – COMCAST LIKELY TO MAKE FORMAL SKY OFFER EARLY MAY: CNBC’S FABER; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – BRIDGE LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A £16 BLN UNSECURED BRIDGE LOAN CREDIT FACILITY TO CO FOR 364 DAYS AFTER INITIAL BORROWING; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 12/05/2018 – Matthew Keys: #BREAKING: NBC News is reporting six people injured, one dead in Paris knife attack; suspect shot dead by police

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 2,650 shares to 176,650 shares, valued at $27.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tpi Composites Inc. by 366,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32M shares, and cut its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MKSI shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 50.33 million shares or 1.10% more from 49.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 3,513 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 990 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communications. State Street Corp invested in 0.01% or 1.38M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Advsr Asset Management Incorporated reported 20,713 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited has 48,280 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 20,508 shares. Profund Advisors Lc owns 8,079 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Management holds 0.04% or 85,450 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 11,065 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Advisory Ntwk Lc reported 140 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Martingale Asset LP has 0.05% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 54,546 shares. Franklin Inc has 496,374 shares. 1,877 were reported by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Toth Advisory invested in 0% or 100 shares.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,564 shares to 7,469 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 15,191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,254 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 100 Index Fund (OEF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Cap Mgmt Inc New York has 12,800 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A has 0.79% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 363,387 shares. Regent Limited Company stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Atria Invs holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 80,516 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company (Wy) accumulated 27,238 shares or 1.45% of the stock. Monetary Management Grp has 68,816 shares. Bankshares Of Stockton invested in 1.15% or 55,897 shares. Grimes & Com accumulated 0.87% or 277,756 shares. Moreover, Fund Evaluation Group Limited Liability Corp has 0.45% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 59,000 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). State Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru holds 0.88% or 180,946 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Valmark Advisers invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Co Tn holds 4.6% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 800,309 shares. Strategic invested in 0.05% or 8,416 shares.

