Highland Capital Management Upped Costco Wholesale (COST) Holding By $574,024; Waddell & Reed Financial Lowered By $595,350 Its Webster Finl Conn (WBS) Holding

Highland Capital Management Llc increased Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) stake by 5.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highland Capital Management Llc acquired 2,372 shares as Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)’s stock rose 14.98%. The Highland Capital Management Llc holds 47,443 shares with $11.49M value, up from 45,071 last quarter. Costco Wholesale Corporation now has $123.74B valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 949,536 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased Webster Finl Corp Conn (WBS) stake by 1.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 11,907 shares as Webster Finl Corp Conn (WBS)’s stock declined 11.17%. The Waddell & Reed Financial Inc holds 794,749 shares with $40.27M value, down from 806,656 last quarter. Webster Finl Corp Conn now has $4.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $51.26. About 623,278 shares traded or 4.36% up from the average. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.92% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Webster Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBS); 21/03/2018 – Webster Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent; 22/03/2018 – Webster Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Investment Buys New 1% Position in Webster Financial; 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP WBS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – EMPLOYEES AT SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES ARE EXPECTED TO JOIN UNITED BANK TEAM:; 23/04/2018 – Webster Financial Corporation Increases Common Dividend; 21/03/2018 – Webster Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 06/03/2018 Webster Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, FOLLOWING SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES WILL BE PURCHASED BY UNITED BANK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,351 were accumulated by Gladius Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership. S&Co reported 4,715 shares stake. 3.81M were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Fmr Limited Liability holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 10.92M shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 27,443 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc reported 0.22% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Aureus Asset Limited Com holds 1.49% or 46,590 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.2% or 94,439 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ent Finance Corp has 0.05% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 903 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corporation reported 184,633 shares. 360,891 were reported by Cap Counsel Lc New York. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,195 shares. Northstar Group Inc reported 19,205 shares. Lakeview Partners Ltd Liability Co reported 4,300 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al, New York-based fund reported 10,107 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity. $727,935 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares were bought by MEISENBACH JOHN W.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Costco – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: YETI, PII, COST – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Southwest (LUV) Q2 Earnings Beat, Q3 & 2019 Cost View Dull – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Costco Wholesale (COST) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “See Trading Costs Through a New Lens – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 29,542 shares to 153,960 valued at $29.25M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) stake by 305,702 shares and now owns 271,495 shares. Cigna Corporation was reduced too.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco had 29 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $23000 target in Monday, June 3 report. The rating was maintained by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Nomura. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was initiated by Nomura with “Hold”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 11 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold” on Monday, March 11. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Thursday, July 11. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $28900 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, March 8. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, March 7.

More notable recent Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Webster Financial Corporation DEP SHS RP PFD F declares $0.3281 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Webster Financial Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold WBS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 81.06 million shares or 2.77% less from 83.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) for 9,906 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated accumulated 564,700 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 126,675 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 16,129 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First LP accumulated 54,618 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The California-based Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Invesco invested in 763,939 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Johnson Fincl Gru Inc reported 378 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 40,953 shares in its portfolio. First Citizens National Bank And Tru holds 0.05% or 8,390 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gp invested 0.02% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Td Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 150,524 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Co reported 6,981 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 49,076 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $5.86 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 SMITH JAMES COPENHAVER sold $2.47 million worth of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) or 45,859 shares. $221,148 worth of stock was sold by OSAR KAREN R on Friday, February 8. CRAWFORD JOHN JOSEPH had sold 2,407 shares worth $134,484.