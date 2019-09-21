Highland Capital Management Raised Stake in Amgen (AMGN) as Valuation Rose; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Shareholder Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Decreased Its Stake as Share Value Rose

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 43.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 22,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 28,389 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11 million, down from 50,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $80.59. About 7.21 million shares traded or 56.12% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile Says It Hired Lobbying Firm Tied to Former Trump Aide Corey Lewandowski; 30/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom’s Leverage to Increase on T-Mobile, Sprint Merger: Moody’s — Market Talk; 03/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile’s $27 Billion Tie-Up Has a Lot to Prove; 04/05/2018 – The Houston Outlaws Sign T-Mobile as Official Sponsor for Overwatch League Esports Team; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 02/05/2018 – T-Mobile: If the Sprint Deal Flops, Is There a Downside? — Barrons.com; 28/04/2018 – T-Mobile Is Said to Move Toward Sprint Merger at $24 Billion (5); 26/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Jump on Report That They May Clinch Merger Soon; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Places Sprint’s ‘B+’ IDR on Positive Watch on Proposed T-Mobile Transaction; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 39.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 12,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 45,027 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30M, up from 32,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $196.94. About 3.07M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 06/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 17/04/2018 – Amgen’s Aimovig halved migraine days in 30 pct of trial patients; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S – BIOSIMILARS TO BECOME GROWING THREAT TO BIOTECH COS LIKE AMGEN, ROCHE AS PACE OF BIOSIMILAR LAUNCHES, COMMERCIAL UPTAKE ACCELERATES OVER 12-18 MONTHS; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris; 11/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS BLINCYTO CARRIES A BOXED WARNING; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN: EC APPROVES REPATHA TO PREVENT HEART ATTACK, STROKE; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE OPINION TO ADD RESULTS TO KYPROLIS LABEL; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $531.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 4,134 shares to 19,282 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 17,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $855.20M for 20.35 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.12% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 2.71 million shares. Motco owns 138 shares. Stifel Financial Corp holds 0.01% or 63,357 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 0.03% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Brighton Jones Lc stated it has 1.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Pnc Ser Group Inc owns 1.04M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Duquesne Family Office Limited stated it has 1.68% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Bnp Paribas Asset Sa reported 70,777 shares. Parkside Bancorporation Tru has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 63 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt holds 44,566 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co reported 0.01% stake. 1,128 are held by Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Aperio Gp Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 157,114 shares. Ameriprise Finance holds 0.13% or 3.82 million shares in its portfolio. First Republic Inv Mgmt reported 0% stake.

