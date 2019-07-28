Highland Capital Management Raised Global Payments (GPN) Stake; Sterling Capital Management Trimmed By $4.01 Million Its Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Holding

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) stake by 83.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 28,017 shares as Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ)’s stock rose 11.24%. The Sterling Capital Management Llc holds 5,503 shares with $787,000 value, down from 33,520 last quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc now has $7.87B valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $138.05. About 500,399 shares traded or 5.08% up from the average. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 16.68% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $2.98; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.98, EST. $2.72; 31/05/2018 – New Survey Highlights Lack of Awareness of Neurologic Effects Related to Excessive Sleepiness in Patients with Obstructive Slee; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Breadth of Research in Narcolepsy and Excessive Sleepiness in Obstructive Sleep Apnea at SLEEP 2018 Annual Meeting; 22/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE) T; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to settle U.S. probe for $57 million

Highland Capital Management Llc increased Global Payments Inc (GPN) stake by 44.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highland Capital Management Llc acquired 4,932 shares as Global Payments Inc (GPN)’s stock rose 20.75%. The Highland Capital Management Llc holds 15,983 shares with $2.18M value, up from 11,051 last quarter. Global Payments Inc now has $26.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.61% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $169.64. About 2.32 million shares traded or 60.46% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 29.00% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations; 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Payments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPN); 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $584,985 activity. JACOBS WILLIAM I sold $73,746 worth of stock or 600 shares. 700 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) shares with value of $86,037 were sold by SILBERSTEIN ALAN M. BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR also sold $425,202 worth of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) on Thursday, February 14.

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 7,207 shares to 137,356 valued at $16.83M in 2019Q1. It also reduced American Express (NYSE:AXP) stake by 41,171 shares and now owns 36,710 shares. Paypal Holdings Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Company owns 5.02 million shares. First Personal Financial holds 429 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc holds 51,864 shares. 752,346 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P. Crawford Counsel Inc owns 0.01% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 2,200 shares. Timessquare Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2.12 million shares or 2.23% of the stock. Cap Intl reported 0.32% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Jennison Assocs Limited Company holds 646,849 shares. Raymond James Tru Na owns 1,679 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc stated it has 10,842 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Advisor Prns Limited Company owns 3,477 shares. Moreover, Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership has 0.58% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). 267,247 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Hanson And Doremus Invest Mgmt invested 0.02% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). 209,959 are held by Credit Suisse Ag.

Analysts await Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $3.17 EPS, up 1.93% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.11 per share. JAZZ’s profit will be $180.81 million for 10.89 P/E if the $3.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.27 actual EPS reported by Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold JAZZ shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Capital Mgmt accumulated 13,219 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Eaton Vance owns 147,827 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Regions Financial invested in 0% or 736 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp, a New York-based fund reported 81,464 shares. Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corp has 2,006 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 348,491 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Goldman Sachs invested 0.03% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Aperio Grp Inc Llc has 0.01% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Moreover, Shaker Invs Limited Liability Company Oh has 0.22% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Sit Investment Associate reported 5,700 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0.25% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Advisory Services Limited Liability Co reported 134 shares stake. Glenmede Trust Na owns 22,909 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 124,742 shares. Blackrock holds 0.03% or 4.06M shares in its portfolio.

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) stake by 56,743 shares to 1.14M valued at $79.92 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) stake by 1.39M shares and now owns 1.43M shares. Broadcom Inc was raised too.