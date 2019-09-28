Highland Capital Management Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Trimmed as Valuation Rose; As Tyler Technologies (TYL) Share Value Rose, Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Lifted Its Stake

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 4,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 87,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.00M, up from 83,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $6.93 during the last trading session, reaching $256.26. About 257,570 shares traded or 21.64% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 27/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Signed Agreement With Pittsburgh Public Schools for Munis Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 24/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Receives Louise Allen Award for Community Service Contributions; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.73 TO $4.83, EST. $4.78; 21/03/2018 – Tyler Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies President H. Lynn Moore Jr. Named Chief Executive Officer; 23/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 4,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 434,237 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.17M, down from 438,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster chips; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s quarterly profit rises 35 percent; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Releases Macro-Market Research: The EU’s Hungary Drama; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Executive Vice President Terry Myerson to Leave Company; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending bill includes bid to solve international email privacy impasse; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $16.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 15,085 shares to 332,702 shares, valued at $9.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smith & Nephew Plc Adr (NYSE:SNN) by 8,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 223,522 shares, and cut its stake in Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold TYL shares while 113 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 31.78 million shares or 1.74% less from 32.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Capital Of America Inc holds 1.84% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 57,864 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 354,534 shares. Frontier Invest Commerce has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Td Asset Management accumulated 2,109 shares or 0% of the stock. S&Co Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 1,000 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation holds 42 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa reported 350,181 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt has invested 0.48% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) holds 1,411 shares. Cwm Lc owns 82 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 4,464 shares. Dock Street Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 3,000 shares. Rgm Cap Limited Co, Florida-based fund reported 477,384 shares. Creative Planning owns 143,828 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13,343 shares to 117,748 shares, valued at $8.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,861 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Incorporated accumulated 60,180 shares or 5.55% of the stock. Ajo Lp stated it has 1.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Willis Counsel reported 241,305 shares stake. 8,569 are owned by Lbmc Investment Advisors Ltd. Jaffetilchin Invest Prns Lc owns 0.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 21,881 shares. Wellcome Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome, United Kingdom-based fund reported 6.33M shares. Brookmont Cap accumulated 32,817 shares. Davis R M has 1.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 293,521 shares. Amer Rech Mngmt holds 30,173 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Capital Invsts reported 94.79 million shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp holds 6.51% or 127,556 shares in its portfolio. 631,664 are owned by South Texas Money Ltd. Cognios Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 27,062 shares or 1.39% of the stock. Capstone Fincl Advsr Inc owns 7,443 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Company owns 0.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,119 shares.

