Highland Capital Management Position in Bank Of America (BAC) Has Cut by $4.30 Million; Geode Capital Management Has Raised Its Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) Position by $1.83 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 21.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 159,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 573,054 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.81M, down from 732,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $258.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.72. About 69.87M shares traded or 42.02% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Lilly Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: GROWTH PROSPECTS BIGGER IN BROKERAGE VS DERIVATIVES; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: MOVES-Senior energy trader at Bank of America Merrill Lynch departs; 30/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Ex-CEO Turns to Uber as His Next Fix-It Project; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 10/04/2018 – BofA to stop lending to some makers of military firearms -Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation Conference; 07/03/2018 – Potbelly Corporation to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 13/03/2018 – eFinancialCareer: Bank of America lost two of its most senior equity derivatives traders; 02/04/2018 – The market is ‘right in the eye of the storm,’ and charts show dark clouds ahead: Bank of America

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 22,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% . The institutional investor held 614,065 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.51 million, up from 591,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $89.12. About 177,277 shares traded. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 16.22% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/21/2018 12:59 PM; 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwest Gas Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWX); 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/05/2018 03:50 PM; 05/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/05/2018 03:45 PM; 14/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Corporation – 03/14/2018 12:35 PM; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $670 MLN; 05/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS & SUB. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/08/2018 11:31 AM; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/04/2018 09:13 AM; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Gas Holdings Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 10.04 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.