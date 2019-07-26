Highland Capital Management Maintains Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG); Viking Fund Management Has Boosted Prudentl Finl (PRU) Stake

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 6.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 10,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 170,420 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.73 million, up from 160,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $112.77. About 7.26 million shares traded or 5.47% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Prudentl Finl (PRU) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, up from 26,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Prudentl Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $102.46. About 1.34 million shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 1.64% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: US insurers gradual adoption of sustainable and responsible investing is net credit positive; 30/04/2018 – Two Rhode Island youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Pennsylvania youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two District of Columbia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q Adj EPS $3.08; 17/04/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINL AUM $1.156T AS AT MARCH 31; 30/04/2018 – Two Colorado youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Tennessee youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018 named at 23rd annual Prudential Spirit of Community Awards; 30/04/2018 – Two Georgia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $401.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,000 shares to 49,000 shares, valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) by 145,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,000 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild & Com Asset Management Us reported 0.6% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Wedge Capital L LP Nc owns 283,099 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Limited Com owns 32,676 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Schroder Invest Management Group has 0.03% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 183,718 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.05% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 8,924 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corporation has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Lingohr Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh holds 11,233 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Davenport & Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Buckingham Mgmt Incorporated reported 16,382 shares stake. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Rech reported 91,485 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. The Connecticut-based Northeast Fin Consultants has invested 0.04% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Pinebridge Invests Lp has 0.04% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Gradient Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 326 shares. Baldwin Invest Lc holds 0.28% or 10,072 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Int Limited Ca holds 0.58% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 23,150 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 2.16M shares. Ami Invest Mngmt Inc stated it has 2,937 shares. Jag Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 20,550 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Zeke Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.41% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Narwhal Cap has 1.74% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 76,989 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 2.64% or 103,351 shares in its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank holds 73,844 shares. Chemung Canal Tru Company has invested 3.3% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Garland Mngmt reported 55,602 shares. Stonebridge Limited Liability Com owns 117,361 shares. Benin invested 0.88% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Klingenstein Fields & Llc reported 73,716 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 193,997 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Torch Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has 6.89% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 107,114 shares.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 41,171 shares to 36,710 shares, valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 88,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,714 shares, and cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Jejurikar Shailesh also sold $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 6. Sheppard Valarie L sold 30,000 shares worth $2.93 million. Coombe Gary A had sold 9,000 shares worth $845,100. Francisco Ma. Fatima also sold $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Grabowski Mary Theresa had sold 19,049 shares worth $1.81M. Posada Juan Fernando sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750.