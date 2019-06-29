Highland Capital Management LP Upped Its Stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by $492,000; As Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, up from 63,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 1.76M shares traded or 126.44% up from the average. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 27.35% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE) by 14.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 32,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93M, down from 232,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Uniqure Nv (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95B market cap company. The stock increased 3.87% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $78.15. About 657,100 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 81.88% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 77.45% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 09/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V. | COLLER INTL PARTNERS V A LP: SC 13D/A; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – UniQure NV Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss $79.3M; 29/05/2018 – Press Release: uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV QURE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $26; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American A; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects Cash and Cash Equivalents Will Be Sufficient to Fund Ops Into Early 2020; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss/Shr $2.94

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 130,000 shares to 480,000 shares, valued at $31.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 114,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,926 shares, and has risen its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S.

Analysts await uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.75 EPS, down 31.58% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $-0.74 actual EPS reported by uniQure N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.35% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UniQure nabs patents covering AMT-130 in Europe – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “28 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “40 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 04/08/2019: MDGL, CTST, QURE, JPM, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

More notable recent Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of Western Alliance Climbed 16.4% in April – The Motley Fool” on May 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Today’s Pickup: We Need More Guidance, Not Less; Walmart Exec On Driver Productivity (Or Lack Of It) – Benzinga” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Today’s Pickup: India Breaks Up With Amazon, But (Spoiler Alert!) They’re Back Together Again; Idaho Snubs Feds Over Hemp – Benzinga” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “FreightWaves Announces Shipper Of Choice Winners – Benzinga” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $88,108 activity. $113,125 worth of stock was bought by BOYD WILLIAM S on Friday, May 17. Theisen Randall S had sold 2,370 shares worth $109,233.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Ser Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). At Bancorporation invested 0.05% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp owns 3.84 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ameriprise accumulated 0.01% or 711,012 shares. 4.88M are held by Blackrock. 6,593 are owned by United Financial Advisers. Fuller & Thaler Asset Inc holds 11,582 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Llp holds 5,080 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Comml Bank invested in 0.02% or 20,945 shares. Pnc Fin Serv has 0% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 56,802 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0.03% or 2.16M shares. 711 were accumulated by Huntington Bancorp. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.11% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Kennedy Capital Management has invested 0.16% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).