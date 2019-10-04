Highland Capital Management LP Upped Its Holding in Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) as Market Value Declined; Rogers Communications (RCI) Shares Rose While Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Decreased Stake

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 53.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 561,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 1.61 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.87 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 9.81% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $17.47. About 5.23M shares traded or 513.53% up from the average. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 19/04/2018 – Heron’s Drilling Delivers Massive Sulphide lntercepts at G2 and Lisa Lenses; 30/05/2018 – SEDOR PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS CO HAS GRANTED LOS ALTOS AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE FOR CAPTISOL-ENABLED MELOXICAM FOR THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA; 15/03/2018 Heron Preston Drops Vladimir Putin T-shirt in Moscow; 19/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics: HTX-011 Achieved All Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement With Sandoz Related to POSIMIR (SABER-Bupivacaine); 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 81c; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN SAYS WILL BE SUBMITTING AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR MELOXICAM; 19/03/2018 – New Heron Drilling Program to Expand Shallow Resources at Woodlawn; 15/05/2018 – Bridger Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Heron Therapeutics; 16/04/2018 – Recro Pharma to Present IV Meloxicam Data at the 43rd Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 7.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 9,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 124,601 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.68M, down from 134,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $48.85. About 205,562 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.83; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN– SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER POSTPAID MONTHLY CHURN 1.08 PCT VS 1.10 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – RCI to Launch New Version of the RCI® App: The Most Comprehensive Vacation Exchange App Available; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q EPS C$0.80; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE, WITH ADOPTION OF IFRS 15, C$3.63 BLN; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS FILES SHELF FOR MAX. $4B DEBT SECURITIES; 30/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partnership with RCI Bank: Global Platform Approach to Offer Tailor-made Customer-centric Services; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER BLENDED MONTHLY ARPU $53.68; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Rev C$3.63B

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $16.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Davita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 9,131 shares to 1.71M shares, valued at $96.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 54,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 9.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.93 per share. RCI’s profit will be $523.70 million for 11.97 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 23 investors sold RCI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 235.18 million shares or 9.58% more from 214.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 118,974 shares. Korea Corp has 86,916 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 698,610 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 18.63 million shares or 0.84% of the stock. Willingdon Wealth stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Carroll Assocs stated it has 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). 2,530 are owned by Captrust Advsrs. Us National Bank De owns 6,102 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Pension Ser holds 0.13% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) or 561,693 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.14% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability invested in 1.64 million shares. 6,314 are owned by Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9,400 shares to 51,600 shares, valued at $8.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 88,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 531,200 shares, and cut its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX).

