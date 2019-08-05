Highland Capital Management LP Upped Holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI); Stepstone Group LP Has Trimmed Its Fidus Invt (FDUS) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 50.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 176,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.93% . The hedge fund held 524,091 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.90 million, up from 347,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $969.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $21.26. About 659,042 shares traded. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 30/04/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS U.S. LAUNCH OF RHOPRESSA 0.02%; 15/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Submits New Drug Application To U.S. Food And Drug Administration For RoclatanTM (netarsudil/latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution) 0.02%/0.005%; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. Launch of Rhopressa® (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02%; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $40.7M; 13/03/2018 AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS SEES FILING RHOPRESSA MAA IN EUROPE IN 2H; 09/05/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 16; 09/05/2018 – Aerie Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 30 Days; 22/03/2018 – Total Retail: A Commitment to Core Brand Values Helps Aerie Prosper; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – BY BRAND, AMERICAN EAGLE’S QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 4% AND AERIE’S COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 38%; 30/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Lily Nguyen as Director, Project Management

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.66% . The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $357.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.94% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $14.63. About 321,106 shares traded or 267.66% up from the average. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (Put) (NYSE:URI) by 10,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AERI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 43.62 million shares or 4.67% less from 45.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 361,860 shares. Highland Capital LP accumulated 524,091 shares or 1.55% of the stock. 74,041 are held by Nicholas Investment Prns L P. Williams Jones Assoc Ltd holds 5,775 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bailard holds 6,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Spark Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.35% or 157,200 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0% or 74,500 shares in its portfolio. Amer Century Companies Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 60,985 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sectoral Asset Mgmt invested in 4.8% or 839,954 shares. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 494,942 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 116,506 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda has 8,523 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 49,468 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 92 shares. Susquehanna Intll Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Mckinley Limited Liability Delaware has invested 0.06% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). 31,900 are owned by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. Optimum Advisors has 0.18% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). West Family Investments has invested 2.38% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Blackrock Incorporated holds 115,327 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kennedy, Missouri-based fund reported 654,333 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 567 shares. D E Shaw And Company holds 20,508 shares. Lakeview Capital Ltd Company invested 0.14% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). One Trading Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Moreover, Advsrs Asset has 0.05% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 190,670 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 40,063 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 105,641 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $43,688 activity.