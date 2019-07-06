Highland Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Stake by $802,155 as Shares Rose; As Biogen (BIIB) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Kiltearn Partners Llp Increased Its Stake

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 43.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp bought 75,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 250,400 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.19 million, up from 174,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $234.25. About 1.26 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 05/03/2018 VP McKenzie Disposes 110 Of Biogen Inc; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s New High-Priced Drug Falls Short in Quarter; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 17/05/2018 – Samsung BioLogics said JV partner Biogen to exercise option by late June; 20/04/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 24/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 20/04/2018 – So $BIIB called recent M&A multiples “frothy”… $AVXS $JUNO $KITE

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 72.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 5,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,955 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, down from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $177.08. About 217,904 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has declined 2.09% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: Growth Hit by Decline in Recurring Revenue Growth, Contract Licence Slippage; 04/04/2018 – Blue Sage Capital Announces Promotions; 08/03/2018 – Blue Sage Capital: 2017 in Review; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H EPS 12.48p; 20/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Rev GBP899M; 01/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for Apr. 2; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Adj EPS 14.22p; 13/04/2018 – Sage was the tech sector’s worst performer, closing the week 8.2 percent in the red after it issued a profit warning; 23/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Submits New Drug Application to U.S. FDA for Intravenous Brexanolone in the Treatment of Postpartum

Analysts await Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-3.32 EPS, down 822.22% or $2.96 from last year’s $-0.36 per share. After $-3.37 actual EPS reported by Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.48% EPS growth.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 425,000 shares to 878,360 shares, valued at $7.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Si Finl Group Inc Md (NASDAQ:SIFI) by 81,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $4.45 million activity. Another trade for 22,948 shares valued at $3.44M was sold by Kanes Stephen.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $47.78 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16 billion and $3.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 573,700 shares to 4.60 million shares, valued at $108.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 841,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 568,184 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).