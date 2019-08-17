Highland Capital Management LP Stake in Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Has Trimmed by $802,155 as Stock Value Declined; As Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Stock Rose, Pecaut & Company Has Lowered Stake

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $170.02. About 387,760 shares traded or 15.15% up from the average. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q EPS $5.08; 20/03/2018 – Casey’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – APPOINTS H. LYNN HORAK NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 08/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC CASY.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $112; 17/05/2018 – Casey’s activists may look for support – source [16:48 BST17 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 24/05/2018 – Jana Is Said to Take Stake in Casey’s Stores, May Push for Sale; 02/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Judy A. Schmeling Elected to Board on March 29; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Governance Changes Consistent With Best Practices; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q REV. $2.05B, EST. $2.04B; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Grocery & Other Merchandise Up 6% in FY 2021

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 72.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 5,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 1,955 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, down from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $162. About 208,954 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Adj EPS 14.22p; 10/04/2018 – SAGE CANCELS DUE TO SOME TRAVEL LOGISTICS ISSUES; 08/05/2018 – New Sage research reveals Canadian micro-businesses footing the tax bill of large companies; 23/05/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – IS PARTNERING WITH PAYPAL TO ENABLE FASTER AND SIMPLER PAYMENT OPTIONS; 21/05/2018 – Account Management Giant Sage and B4B Payments Announce Key Strategic Partnership; 02/05/2018 – Sage culls senior executives to simplify operations; 13/03/2018 – Sage Woodfire Tavern Buckhead Holding $200 Gift Card Weekly lnstagram Contests To Celebrate Flagship Restaurant Opening; 17/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics to Present Brexanolone Postpartum Depression Data and SAGE-217 Major Depressive Disorder Data at Upcoming; 27/04/2018 – Sage Gold Delayed in Completion of Annual Filings; 07/03/2018 – Investing in Innovation: Analytic Partners Hires Terri Sage as CTO

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04M and $144.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,725 shares to 59,894 shares, valued at $11.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $73.16 million for 21.36 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0.02% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 60,515 shares. Citadel Limited Liability invested in 0% or 47,912 shares. Moreover, Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 0% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 200 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech has invested 0.03% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communication holds 0% or 443 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 0.02% or 3.22M shares. 30,372 were reported by Renaissance Techs Llc. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc stated it has 2,561 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mckinley Capital Limited Liability Com Delaware holds 3,247 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 15,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kennedy owns 85,710 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 128,944 shares. Fiera Capital holds 13,024 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Lc has invested 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,304 shares in its portfolio.

