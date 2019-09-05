Highland Capital Management LP Stake in Novartis A G (NVS) Upped by $1.44 Million; As Jp Morgan Chase & Company (JPM) Stock Value Rose, Cypress Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position by $679,225

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $89.49. About 583,806 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 16/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Former Novartis CEO regrets Cohen contract as top lawyer resigns; Pfizer wins biosimilar approval; 27/03/2018 – GSK to Buy Out Novartis Stake in Consumer Health-Care JV for $13 Bln; 13/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 200677 Company: NOVARTIS; 16/05/2018 – Pawn to king’s bishop 6. #notcheckmate $NVS; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION HAS SHOWN HUGE INTEREST IN BIOSIMILARS; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 14/05/2018 – QVM149 (Novartis) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN, NOVARTIS: FDA APPROVES AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 16/05/2018 – FORMER NOVARTIS AG CEO SAYS REMAINS A NOVARTIS EMPLOYEE FOLLOWING RESIGNATION IN FEBRUARY, BUT END OF EMPLOYMENT DUE SOON; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S TO ADDRESS SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK ALLEGED KICKBACK LITIGATION AS PART OF INVESTOR DAY EVENT — PRESENTATION

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Company (JPM) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 6,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 145,736 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.75M, up from 139,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $362.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $113.22. About 6.50M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – MUNICH RE MUVGn.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SUED OVER CASH ADVANCE FEES FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY BUYS; 06/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Letter and the Puerto Rican Surprise (Podcast); 14/05/2018 – Black Knight Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO QTRLY ADJUSTED EXPENSE EXCLUDED FIRMWIDE LEGAL EXPENSE OF $70 MILLION; 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN STAKE IN NORWEGIAN DROPS TO 4.49% AFTER SHARE ISSUE; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-UBS Wealth Management lands mega-group from JPMorgan’s private bank

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (Put) (NYSE:DE) by 5,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (Put) (NYSE:CRM) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $540.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 51,815 shares to 250,830 shares, valued at $20.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,107 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco reported 1.06% stake. Cortland Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.24M shares for 5.38% of their portfolio. Thomas White Intll holds 13,502 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Logan Capital Mgmt accumulated 168,089 shares. Enterprise Finance Services Corp stated it has 44,014 shares. Koshinski Asset Management Inc accumulated 22,802 shares. Ssi Inv Mngmt stated it has 11,387 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Blue Capital Inc has 1.1% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Portland Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation, a Maine-based fund reported 5,665 shares. Rbf Ltd Liability Co holds 46,700 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Partners Incorporated has 105,577 shares. The Virginia-based Wills Incorporated has invested 0.84% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lord Abbett And Limited Com, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3.00 million shares. Bessemer Limited stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 452,994 are held by Rnc Cap Mgmt Limited Liability.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

