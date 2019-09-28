Highland Capital Management LP Raised Holding in Ally Finl (ALLY) by $1.80 Million as Stock Rose; First Eagle Investment Management Has Lowered Holding in American Express Co (AXP) as Stock Rose

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.96M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.55. About 2.60 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 2.64%, UP 4 BPS YOY; 04/04/2018 – Ally Helps Consumers Hit a Home Loan Grand Slam with New Baseball-themed Mortgage Playbook, Available for First Time as Free Au; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Provision Expense Flat to Down 10%; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Jason Schugel Chief Risk Officer; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA REDUCED SHPG, ALLY, DWDP, WFC, FB IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Mark Manzo President Insurance Busines; 21/03/2018 – Ally’s Clearlane Announces New Digital Service that Will Pre-Qualify Consumers and Allow Them to Shop Directly from Multiple De; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Provisional ratings to Ally Auto Receivables Trust 2018-2 Notes; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Medium-Term Compound Annual Adjusted EPS Growth of at Least 18%

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 31.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 2.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 4.44M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $548.01M, down from 6.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $118.59. About 2.75M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Small Business Card Delinquency Rate 1.3% Vs. 1.4% in Feb; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END; 18/04/2018 – American Express pops after hours on first-quarter earnings beat; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS ELEVATING MONITORING FOR POSSIBLE IMPACTED ACCOUNTS; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-3; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Provision for Losses $775M

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 2,200 shares to 7,363 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp New (Put) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

More notable recent Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Online banks to take bigger share of US deposit market: Evercore – StreetInsider.com” on September 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings for Members of Ally Insurance Group – Business Wire” published on August 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ALLY FINANCIAL INC. NAMED THE THURGOOD MARSHALL COLLEGE FUND 32ND ANNIVERSARY AWARDS GALA PRESENTING PARTNER – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Ally Financial Inc.’s (NYSE:ALLY) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ally Opens Doors for Future Moguls from HBCUs in New Documentary… – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $37.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 29,479 shares to 253,479 shares, valued at $42.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 9.09 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU).

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Express August credit card delinquencies rate tick higher – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Express and Delta Air Lines Bring Fall Treats to Card Members Across the U.S. with Perktoberfest Tour – Business Wire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset has invested 0.17% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Haverford Financial Svcs invested 0.32% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Veritas Asset Mgmt Llp invested 4.76% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Garde Cap reported 5,930 shares. Chemung Canal Trust Communication holds 1.46% or 50,790 shares. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership holds 24,419 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 35,778 shares in its portfolio. Callahan Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Parsec Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.02% or 2,907 shares. Guardian Life Communication Of America holds 0.03% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 2,000 shares. Penobscot Inv Mngmt reported 8,459 shares. Leisure Capital Management reported 7,871 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Coldstream Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.31% or 30,307 shares. Confluence Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.4% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.52% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 2.80 million shares.