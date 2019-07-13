Highland Capital Management LP Position in Us Bancorp Del (Put) (USB) Raised by $1.20 Million; Capital Innovations Decreased Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) Position as Stock Value Declined

Capital Innovations Llc decreased its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) by 93.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc sold 40,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,910 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 43,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Ultrapar Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.46. About 380,143 shares traded. Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has declined 30.49% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical UGP News: 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET REV. R$20.75B, EST. R$21.42B; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET INCOME R$72.9M; 18/03/2018 ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA UGPA3.SA : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; BRL 89 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL73.9M; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS SHAREHOLDER AGREEMENT SIGNED BETWEEN ULTRA, PARTH; 24/05/2018 – Petrobras pricing pressure spooks potential refinery buyers; 12/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Ultrapar May Benefit, Industry Posts 7th Straight Gain; 20/03/2018 – Vitol, Total in talks to acquire Brazil’s Alesat; 18/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA UGPA3.SA : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS CHAIRMAN PAULO CUNHA STEPPING DOWN

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (Put) (USB) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.6. About 4.15M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS)

Analysts await Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.06 per share. UGP’s profit will be $87.22M for 17.06 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Capital Innovations Llc, which manages about $132.37M and $38.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 56,885 shares to 59,660 shares, valued at $779,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X) by 70,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc by 32,900 shares to 138,029 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 18,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,500 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Investment Group has invested 0.14% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Legacy Capital Prtn invested in 0.34% or 15,141 shares. D E Shaw & owns 47,301 shares. Sky Gru Llc has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Moreover, Sun Life Financial has 0.03% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 2,562 shares. Pioneer Tru Retail Bank N A Or holds 1.51% or 72,740 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, South Dakota Investment Council has 1.08% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 1.06 million shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 105,310 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Hall Laurie J Trustee, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,820 shares. Profund Limited Liability Corporation, a Maryland-based fund reported 42,186 shares. 5,220 were accumulated by Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Limited Co. Monetary Mngmt Grp Incorporated accumulated 18,430 shares. Middleton & Incorporated Ma reported 45,129 shares stake. Perkins Coie Tru Communications holds 0.62% or 27,903 shares. Cypress Cap Group Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 8,444 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $758,956 activity.