Highland Capital Management LP Position in Deere & Co (DE) Has Raised by $795,000; Shareholder Jvl Advisors Upped Wpx Energy (WPX) Stake

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $154.81. About 1.35 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS COMPANY EQUIPMENT SALES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE SALES OF CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY EQUIPMENT ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE UP ABOUT 83 PERCENT FOR 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN IS GENERATING “STRONG” POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 26/04/2018 – Global Tractor Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 – Leading Manufacturers are Mahindra & Mahindra, John Deere, Tractors & Farm Equipment – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – John Deere and Tata sign potentially groundbreaking deal in Nigeria; 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 26 PCT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPECT “STRONG” MARGINS IN AGRICULTURE AND TURF BUSINESS GOING FORWARD; 20/04/2018 – FMC, Deere Seen Raising Dividend for 1st Time in 2 Years: BDVD

Jvl Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc bought 272,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 1.91 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.02 million, up from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.75. About 4.40 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICK MUNCRIEF SAYS EXPECTS DEMAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO REMAIN ‘TREMENDOUS’; 16/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy: As of 5 P.M. ET Tuesday, $548.6M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2022 Notes, $40.8M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2023 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 26/03/2018 – WPX Energy CEO sees crude demand rising despite electric cars; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $548.6M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFERS; 04/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 05/04/2018 – WPX Energy to Host May 3 Webcast; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in WPX Energy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Mgmt accumulated 369 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Farmers And Merchants Invs accumulated 10,700 shares. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0.01% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 3.16 million shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Lc has 0.14% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 111,166 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 262,409 shares. Mariner Ltd Co holds 155,203 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank invested in 0% or 1,980 shares. Moreover, Adage Capital Partners Gru Limited Liability Company has 0.26% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.17% or 146,034 shares in its portfolio. Art Advsrs Lc stated it has 273,866 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields Ltd Co holds 0.14% or 62,372 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Petrus Commerce Lta has invested 0.03% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Aperio Lc holds 177,251 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Advisors owns 35,660 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 40,100 shares to 176,900 shares, valued at $7.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamond Hill Investment Grou (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Savings Bank De reported 0.15% stake. Factory Mutual Insurance, Massachusetts-based fund reported 127,000 shares. First Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 139,953 shares. Davenport And Limited Co holds 0.05% or 23,240 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.43% or 61,850 shares. Shelter Insur Retirement Plan reported 2.37% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 300 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Com holds 1.15% or 21,292 shares. Colony Grp Incorporated Lc reported 0.03% stake. Twin Tree Mngmt LP holds 52,058 shares. Korea Investment Corp has 98,600 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Optimum Advisors, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,354 shares. Bp Public Limited has 50,000 shares. Moreover, Howard Capital Mgmt has 0.38% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 16,836 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,167 shares.