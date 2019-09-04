Highland Capital Management LP Maintains Stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM); Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stake Held by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 1,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 30,847 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49 million, up from 29,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $199.1. About 922,251 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks,; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 36.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The hedge fund held 299,880 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.27M, up from 219,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 5.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $12.89. About 1.39 million shares traded or 50.76% up from the average. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Rev ARS19.4B; 13/03/2018 – REFILE-PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT (ADDS REUTERS INSTRUMENT CODE); 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Net ARS3.85B; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA FY NET INCOME ARS4.61B; 12/03/2018 PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q NET INCOME ARS1.51B; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.01B; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q ADJ EBITDA ARS5.18B; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (Call) (NASDAQ:ADP) by 21,000 shares to 17,000 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 12,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,425 shares, and cut its stake in Cdk Global Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:CDK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.02% or 180 shares in its portfolio. Community Retail Bank Na owns 120 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 0.03% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1,000 shares. 26,470 are owned by Cipher Lp. Bartlett Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 4 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 3,600 shares. Ipg Investment Advisors Limited Liability owns 2,535 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Champlain Invest Prns Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.73% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Lp holds 2,700 shares. Charles Schwab Inv reported 0.03% stake. Cornerstone Advisors reported 340 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Wisconsin-based Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Price T Rowe Inc Md has 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 158,204 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Com accumulated 4,519 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.04% or 1.93M shares in its portfolio.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81M and $739.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 16,100 shares to 21,425 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 66,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,057 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).