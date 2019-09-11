Highland Capital Management LP Maintains Stake in Novartis A G (NVS); As Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Stock Value Declined, Axa Has Lifted by $718,000 Its Holding

Axa increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 17.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 179,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63 million, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $2.265. About 1.77M shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S APPALACHIA LOGISTICS ‘IMPROVING DRAMATICALLY’; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY SAYS ENTERED APRIL 26 CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH TOTAL COMMITMENTS OF $2 BLN & TOTAL MAXIMUM REVOLVING CREDIT AMOUNT OF $3.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Southwestern Energy at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 226 BCFE; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Increasing Production; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO SWN.N – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 NATURAL GAS DISCOUNT TO NYMEX GUIDANCE INCLUDING TRANSPORTATION TO $0.70 – $0.80 PER MCF; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Southwestern Energy To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $88.42. About 136,607 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/04/2018 – Health Care Up After Novartis Deal — Health Care Roundup; 01/05/2018 – Novartis provides update on proposed acquisition of AveXis; 14/05/2018 – Senate Democrats are questioning AT&T and Novartis over payments made to President Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen; 09/04/2018 – REG-Novartis enters agreement to acquire AveXis Inc. for USD 8.7 bn to transform care in SMA and expand position as a gene therapy and Neuroscience leader; 09/05/2018 – Probes Reporter®: The story coming out of Novartis on this has now changed so much the SEC is almost compelled to investigate; 23/03/2018 – Novartis: Sandoz is Seeking European Approval for Infliximab; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 27/03/2018 – Reshaping Novartis into a more aggressive pharma giant, Vas Narasimhan bags a $13B consumer sale ahead of bolt-on deals $NVS; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: FDA STATEMENT ON NOVARTIS’S GILENYA REPORTED 2015; 18/04/2018 – #2 Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cidel Asset Inc holds 0.02% or 60,000 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd reported 190,806 shares. 1.00M were reported by Bancorp Of Montreal Can. Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 108,376 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% or 367,547 shares in its portfolio. Cannell Peter B And stated it has 0.05% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Huntington National Bank owns 0% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 1,145 shares. Us Commercial Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 20,524 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 193,000 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 15,117 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 1.45 million shares. 32,128 were accumulated by Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Asset Management reported 0.03% stake. Dupont Capital Corp invested in 0.02% or 150,085 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN).

Axa, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 21,057 shares to 14,743 shares, valued at $707,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 32,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 542,639 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $240,638 activity. Shares for $191,000 were bought by Way William J on Friday, August 9. 25,000 Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) shares with value of $47,500 were bought by Bott Julian Mark.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 5,045 shares to 1,955 shares, valued at $311,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (Put) (NYSE:CRM) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV).