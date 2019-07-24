Highland Capital Management LP Lowered Its Position in Cdk Global (CDK) by $1.80 Million as Stock Price Declined; Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Holder Bartlett & Co Decreased Stake

Bartlett & Co decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies Inc (LOW) by 0.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co sold 3,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 385,408 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.19 million, down from 388,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Lowe’s Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $102.3. About 3.81 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN TAKES ROUGHLY $1 BILLION STAKE IN LOWE’S- WSJ, CITING; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s board of directors is actively searching for Niblock’s replacement; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR LOWE SPEECH: LIVE; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LIKELY THAT NEXT RBA RATE MOVE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s and GE Lighting Expand Partnership to Differentiate Light Bulb Offering; 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE A STRONG CASE FOR A NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT OF MONETARY POLICY; 23/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA WON’T BE AFFECTED IF CHINA BUYS MORE FROM U.S: LOWE; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to retire once successor is found; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE A LOWER CURRENCY IN AUSTRALIA

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 13.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 31,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 192,383 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32M, down from 223,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.99. About 350,232 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 20.14% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 23/04/2018 – DJ CDK Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDK); 20/03/2018 – FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Group Buys New 1.6% Position in CDK Global; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O – QTRLY REVENUES UP 4% TO $576.6 MILLION; 22/03/2018 – Survey Reveals 80 Percent of Buyers Likely to Begin Car Buying Process Online, Still 78 Percent Value In-Store Dealer Experience; 17/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – TRANSACTION CLOSED EARLIER THIS MONTH FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 15/03/2018 – Phase 1 Clinical Data With Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Have Been Selected for Oral Presentation at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – CDK Websites Enhanced for Dealer Control and Design; Primed for Mobile-First lndexing; 17/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL BUYS PROGRESSUS MEDIA

Analysts await CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 8.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.8 per share. CDK’s profit will be $106.16M for 15.23 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by CDK Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.45% negative EPS growth.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 176,400 shares to 524,091 shares, valued at $24.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Surgery Partners Inc by 185,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31B and $2.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 132,552 shares to 226,438 shares, valued at $22.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 40,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 12.66 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

