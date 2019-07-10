Highland Capital Management LP Lowered Fortinet (Put) (FTNT) Position; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Stifel Financial had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 8 by JMP Securities. Wells Fargo maintained Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) rating on Friday, April 5. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $56 target. See Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) latest ratings:

30/05/2019 Broker: Compass Point Rating: Buy New Target: $65.0000 Initiates Coverage On

09/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Old Rating: Market Outperform New Rating: Market Outperform Old Target: $61 New Target: $65 Maintain

05/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $54 New Target: $56 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased Fortinet Inc (Put) (FTNT) stake by 87.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 135,025 shares as Fortinet Inc (Put) (FTNT)’s stock declined 1.66%. The Highland Capital Management Lp holds 20,000 shares with $1.68M value, down from 155,025 last quarter. Fortinet Inc (Put) now has $13.84B valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $81.05. About 1.50 million shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 36.10% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.67% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $62; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O – EXPECTS CAPEX TO BE $25 MLN TO $30 MLN – EXEC, CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 06/04/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 1.6% Position in Fortinet

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fortinet Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for FTNT – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Expect From Fortinet, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FTNT) Earnings In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fortinet (FTNT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fortinet (FTNT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Highland Capital Management Lp increased Nexpoint Strategic Oportunt stake by 427,345 shares to 3.12M valued at $67.84 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Central Puerto S A stake by 106,000 shares and now owns 934,000 shares. Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) was raised too.

Analysts await Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 30.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.23 per share. FTNT’s profit will be $51.23M for 67.54 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Fortinet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Fortinet had 13 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho initiated Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Mizuho has “Hold” rating and $90 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, June 24. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the shares of FTNT in report on Tuesday, January 22 to “Market Perform” rating. First Analysis upgraded Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) on Friday, February 8 to “Outperform” rating. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, firms, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company has market cap of $4.20 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. It has a 12.14 P/E ratio. It provides private client services, including securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed income sales, trading and research, and municipal finance; investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, and private placements; and retail and commercial banking comprising personal and commercial lending programs.

The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $59.4. About 352,760 shares traded. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has declined 2.74% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical SF News: 18/05/2018 – Contrary to Stifel representations, $AVAV whistleblower suit says illegal activity extends beyond drone incident to “ongoing” mishandling of top secret info and security violations; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 23/04/2018 – KBW Announces Bank Honor Roll Award Winners; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 16/03/2018 Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold Stifel Financial Corp. shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 59.26 million shares or 0.79% less from 59.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,564 are owned by Tanaka Capital Mgmt Incorporated. Cim Investment Mangement Incorporated holds 0.16% or 7,839 shares. Benjamin F Edwards reported 250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hexavest Inc has 2,233 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 66,600 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Dubuque Natl Bank & Communications holds 0% or 310 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc invested 0.02% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Channing Limited holds 2.22% or 910,137 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Company reported 25 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 48,805 shares. Asset Mgmt accumulated 1,451 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). 816,663 are owned by Geode Management Lc.

More notable recent Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Stifel Closes Acquisition of Mooreland Partners NYSE:SF – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel Financial Corp. to Acquire the Capital Markets Business of GMP Capital Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.