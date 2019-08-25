Highland Capital Management LP Lowered Automatic Data Processing In (Put) (ADP) Holding; Last Week LendingClub (LC) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering LendingClub (NYSE:LC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. LendingClub has $1700 highest and $500 lowest target. $11’s average target is -15.77% below currents $13.06 stock price. LendingClub had 3 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, May 8, the company rating was upgraded by Wedbush. See LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) latest ratings:

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $23.7500 New Target: $17.0000 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $3.7500 New Target: $5.0000 Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased Automatic Data Processing In (Put) (ADP) stake by 55.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 21,000 shares as Automatic Data Processing In (Put) (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Highland Capital Management Lp holds 17,000 shares with $2.72M value, down from 38,000 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing In (Put) now has $71.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.79% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $164.8. About 1.69 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%;; 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENCY ADVISER SAYS A STRENGTHENING OF REGULATION MUST PRECEDE PRIVATISATION OF ADP AND FRANCAISES DES JEUX; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Unemployment in Threes Is Rarified and Risky Territory, as Economy Threatens to Overheat; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 1.1%; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Businesses Unable to Fill Record Number of Open Positions; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%

The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $13.06. About 433,701 shares traded. LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) has declined 24.97% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.97% the S&P500. Some Historical LC News: 09/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by LendingClub Corporation (LC); 07/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts LendingClub Investors to the July 2, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 25/04/2018 – LendingClub Responds to FTC Complaint; 08/05/2018 – LendingClub 1Q Loan Originations $2.31B, Up 18% From a Year Earlie; 28/03/2018 – Harvard President Emeritus Lawrence Summers to Leave LendingClub Board; 25/04/2018 – LendingClub: Appreciates Role FTC Plays in Encouraging Appropriate Standards and Best Practices; 28/03/2018 LendingClub Announces Changes to its Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – LENDINGCLUB REPORTS BAHMAN KOOHESTANI AS CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFIC; 16/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of LendingClub Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 25/04/2018 – LENDINGCLUB: ALLEGATIONS IN FTC COMPLAINT LEGALLY UNWARRANTED

More notable recent LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LendingClub: Inflection Point Ahead, With A Catch – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LendingClub starts platform for sophisticated credit investors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LendingClub: Hard To Comprehend – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “LendingClub’s Reverse Stock Split: What Investors Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LendingClub Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold LendingClub Corporation shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 345.94 million shares or 0.51% less from 347.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 0% or 1.52 million shares. Morgan Stanley has 13.25M shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% or 1.62M shares. Optimum Invest invested in 0% or 1,500 shares. Bluemountain Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 148,469 shares. Second Curve Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 250,000 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Sei Invs Comm holds 350 shares. Nomura Hldg accumulated 11.68 million shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) for 142,087 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc reported 34,916 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 144,018 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc reported 747,832 shares stake. 1.99M are held by Kpcb Dgf Associate Lc. Renaissance Limited Com holds 485,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 495,294 shares.

LendingClub Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. The Company’s marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for clients and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans and lines of credit. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers investors an opportunity to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit characteristics.

Highland Capital Management Lp increased Us Bancorp Del (Put) (NYSE:USB) stake by 25,000 shares to 80,000 valued at $3.86M in 2019Q1. It also upped Nexpoint Strategic Oportunt stake by 427,345 shares and now owns 3.12 million shares. Surgery Partners Inc was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $172.17’s average target is 4.47% above currents $164.8 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. Jefferies maintained the shares of ADP in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Marco Limited Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Metropolitan Life invested in 54,738 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Moreover, Clark Capital Grp Inc has 0.48% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Michigan-based Monroe Bank And Trust Mi has invested 0.2% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Sector Pension Investment Board owns 0.05% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 36,373 shares. Cincinnati Casualty Co holds 72,000 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership invested in 30,513 shares. Bahl Gaynor has 977,635 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. 421,209 are held by Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd. Acadian Asset Ltd Co accumulated 2,168 shares. Wagner Bowman owns 0.19% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 4,936 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.18% or 3,440 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Btr Cap Mgmt has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Johnson Fincl stated it has 464 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.